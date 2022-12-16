Teen attempts to bite officer while resisting arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A teenager was arrested after Jonesboro police said she attempted to bite an officer while she resisted arrest at school.

The incident occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Success Achievement Academy on Fisher Street.

According to the initial incident report, officer Traci Donette noticed while conducting lunch duty that the teenager had a bottle with a black lid sticking out of her back pocket.

When the officer attempted to confront the teenager about the item, she stated it was “my lip gloss from this morning”, but the officer was unconvinced and pulled out a bottle of make-up remover lotion.

The officer told the teenager she was not supposed to have the item at the school and later learned “she sneaks” items often onto the campus.

The report stated after an unsuccessful attempt to have the teenager talk with her therapist and an attempt to threaten the officer, Donette grabbed the teenager’s left wrist to attempt to get her under control.

In the process, a security officer with the school came over to help and started speaking with the teenager. During the arrest, the teenager kicked the security officer and tried to bite him in the process.

Eventually, both officers were able to get the teenager under control and in handcuffs. Once she had calmed down, the teenager was cited and released to her parent.

The security officer was not injured in the struggle, according to the report.

The teenager was charged with aggravated assault upon a certified LE officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.