Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and WeChat on state devices.(WWBT)
By WWBT staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday “banning the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.”

This includes TikTok and WeChat, “or any other application developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited,” the order said.

“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “We are taking this step today to secure state government devices and wireless networks from the threat of infiltration and ensure that we safeguard the data and cybersecurity of state government.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says that TikTok not only poses a threat to security, it also negatively impacts the mental health of youth.

“In March, I joined a bipartisan coalition of 43 other attorneys general to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental impact on children,” Miyares said in a news release. “As this investigation continues, I am glad that Governor Youngkin is addressing the serious security risks TikTok poses for the Commonwealth.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police...
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
Overturned Camper on Hwy 141
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash
Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 555.
One-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-555
generic crash
Highway 49 reopened after crash
According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13...
Victim’s windows shot out while driving

Latest News

Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
According to content partner KARK, the teen had gone missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her...
White County teen found following month-long disappearance
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen.
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years