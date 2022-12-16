Energy Alert
Woman’s money stolen in puppy scam

The report stated $150 was transferred into the suspect’s Zelle account to purchase the dogs.
The report stated $150 was transferred into the suspect's Zelle account to purchase the dogs.(Source: Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating after a woman said she tried to buy puppies online, but later learned there were no puppies.

According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 14, a woman told officers about the theft which occurred around 9:12 a.m.

The report stated $150 was transferred into the suspect’s Zelle account to purchase the dogs.

If you know any information about this case, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

