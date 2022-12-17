Energy Alert
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday.

Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break.

And, it was a total surprise!

Around 200 bikes were already assembled, so one less toy for moms and dads to have to put together.

This bike giveaway was all made possible thanks to the giving hearts of House of Prayer Church members and countless donations.

Cromwell Elementary is House of Prayer’s adopted school.

House of Prayer Pastor David Cooper, his wife and first lady of the church Dorothy Cooper, and the Youth Program Coordinator Extraordinaire Gwen Suggs were on hand to take in all the joy that came with this special delivery.

“We are so excited. We are elated,” Dorothy Cooper said. “We can’t even say how happy we are to see the faces and the eyes of these young children. We are an outreach church and the Lord has blessed us to outreach and I would like to say thank you to everybody who made a contribution. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

