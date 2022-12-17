Energy Alert
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike

The strikes are expected to last through Monday, Dec. 19.
The strikes are expected to last through Monday, Dec. 19.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard.

According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.

The strikes are expected to last through Monday, Dec. 19.

You can read more about this story on KNWA’s website.

