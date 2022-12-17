Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas unemployment rate up to 3.7% for November

The agency reported on Friday, Dec. 16 that the Natural State’s unemployment rate for November...
The agency reported on Friday, Dec. 16 that the Natural State’s unemployment rate for November increased to 3.7%, a one-tenth of an increase from October.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show more people are out of a job in Arkansas during the holiday shopping season.

The agency reported on Friday, Dec. 16 that the Natural State’s unemployment rate for November increased to 3.7%, a one-tenth of an increase from October.

Data showed Arkansas’ civilian labor force dropped by 1,417, a result of 2,292 fewer employed and 875 additional unemployed Arkansans.

The agency noted while the unemployment rate did increase, there are still 14,947 more Arkansans employed compared to Nov. 2021.

The report added nonfarm payroll jobs decreased by 5,400 in November, bringing the total to 1,329,200. Officials reported declines were posted in eight major industry sectors, with jobs in leisure and hospitality dropping the most.

You can view the full report by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police...
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Overturned Camper on Hwy 141
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash

Latest News

Rutledge on Thursday, Dec. 16 said she’ll begin directing the state’s $140 million share of the...
Arkansas AG says lawmakers should have say in opioid funds
The strikes are expected to last through Monday, Dec. 19.
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
Body camera video of Jacob Barnes' arrest
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Sergeant Donald Scoby was killed when Jacob Barnes opened fire at him...
Community devastated following loss of Stuttgart officer