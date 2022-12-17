Arkansas unemployment rate up to 3.7% for November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show more people are out of a job in Arkansas during the holiday shopping season.

The agency reported on Friday, Dec. 16 that the Natural State’s unemployment rate for November increased to 3.7%, a one-tenth of an increase from October.

Data showed Arkansas’ civilian labor force dropped by 1,417, a result of 2,292 fewer employed and 875 additional unemployed Arkansans.

The agency noted while the unemployment rate did increase, there are still 14,947 more Arkansans employed compared to Nov. 2021.

The report added nonfarm payroll jobs decreased by 5,400 in November, bringing the total to 1,329,200. Officials reported declines were posted in eight major industry sectors, with jobs in leisure and hospitality dropping the most.

You can view the full report by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.