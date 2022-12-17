Benton County, Ark. detective dies in morning crash involving Wreaths Across America truck

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas announced that a detective with the sheriff’s office died Saturday morning.

According to Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, 51-year-old Detective Paul Daniel Newell died in a traffic crash while escorting the Wreath Across America procession in Bentonville.

According to NBC affiliate KNWA, Newell was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a Walmart truck for the Wreaths Across America event.

A crash report from the Arkansas State Police says Newell was in driving east in the center turn lane of Highway 71B when he hit a curb and lost control hitting the semi-truck.

Sheriff Holloway shared that Newell started at the sheriff’s office in the detention division. Then after graduating from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy, he went on to serve as a patrol deputy, sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant, and a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

