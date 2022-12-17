Energy Alert
Community devastated following loss of Stuttgart officer

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Sergeant Donald Scoby was killed when Jacob Barnes opened fire at him...
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Sergeant Donald Scoby was killed when Jacob Barnes opened fire at him and another Stuttgart police officer after a chase.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STUTTGART, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The community of Stuttgart is in mourning following the loss of someone they said made a big difference with residents.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Sergeant Donald Scoby was killed when Jacob Barnes opened fire at him and another Stuttgart police officer after a chase.

Those in the close-knit town called Scoby “Scooby” as a nickname.

“It affects everyone,” said Angela Lawson who owns Stuttgart Flower & Gift downtown. “He’s a good guy.”

You can read more on reactions over Scoby’s death by visiting this article on content partner KARK’s website.

