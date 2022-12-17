Community devastated following loss of Stuttgart officer

STUTTGART, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The community of Stuttgart is in mourning following the loss of someone they said made a big difference with residents.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Sergeant Donald Scoby was killed when Jacob Barnes opened fire at him and another Stuttgart police officer after a chase.

Those in the close-knit town called Scoby “Scooby” as a nickname.

“It affects everyone,” said Angela Lawson who owns Stuttgart Flower & Gift downtown. “He’s a good guy.”

