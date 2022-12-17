Energy Alert
Family and friends gather following Greene County inmate’s death

Family and friends of Marshall Price gathered outside the Greene County jail on Friday, Dec. 16.
Family and friends of Marshall Price gathered outside the Greene County jail on Friday, Dec. 16.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – One week after a Greene County inmate’s death, those close to him are demanding answers.

Family and friends of Marshall Price gathered outside the Greene County jail on Friday, Dec. 16.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said Price had died at a hospital after online records indicated he was released on Thursday, Dec. 8.

In Nov. 2022, Price was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for trafficking narcotics.

Those at Friday’s protest felt that the circumstances behind Price’s death need to be addressed.

“The fact he was even here, Kratom, legal in every state that touches Arkansas, legal over the counter, gave him ten years,” said Sheena Palmer of the group ‘Justice for Marshall’. “He was here three weeks, now he’s gone.”

Arkansas State Police are investigating Price’s death. His family told Region 8 News they have hired a lawyer for the case.

