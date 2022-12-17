Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement.

In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.

Barnes is accused of killing a Stuttgart officer before he was killed by police.

According to an eight-page police report, officers were called to Jonesboro Animal Control just off Highland Drive for a man wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with guns.

In the body camera video, you can hear officers ordering Barnes to the ground before he is placed into handcuffs. During the encounter, police found several guns inside the car.

Barnes, who also had a dog in his car, said he was at the Jonesboro Animal Control office to adopt.

Barnes was eventually arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center for carrying a weapon, disorderly conduct, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

The last charge was because it was believed he was on probation and not allowed to have a gun. All of the charges were eventually dropped.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stuttgart Lieutenant Donald Scoby was killed in the shootout with Barnes. Officials said Barnes ran into a home nearby where a woman living barricaded herself inside.

She was safely removed Thursday morning, and Barnes was killed when exchanging gunfire with SWAT members.

Two other officers were shot, but they are said to be okay.

