Newport man sentenced to prison for possession of pipe bombs

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Newport man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after he attempted to sell pipe bombs.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Darius Balentine was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. He pled guilty to the incident in Aug. 2022.

In Sept. 2020, officers visited Balentine’s home, as he was on active supervision with a search waiver on file.

Officers learned he had a firearm in the home, and while searching the home, they found a .380 pistol and two CO2 bottles containing gun power and roofing nails, equipped with fuses, and designed as explosive devices.

The news release said the explosives were confirmed to have belonged to Wayne Riley, who had dropped them off at Balentine’s home a few days prior. Text messages revealed Riley had ten pipe bombs and wanted to sell them for “$100 each or $800 for all ten”.

Balentine and Riley were indicted in July 2021. Riley pled guilty in June 2022 and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in Nov. 2022.

The news release added in addition to the 10-year sentences, both Balentine and Riley will serve three years of supervised release after their terms of incarceration.

