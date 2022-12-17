Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death

Parks died on Sunday, July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training...
Parks died on Sunday, July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little rock. It was his first day of training.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Pulaski County Prosecutor has determined the death of a Jonesboro police recruit will not result in criminal charges.

In a letter from Larry Jegley sent Thursday, Dec. 15, he explained Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks died from a sickle-cell crisis related to physical exertion, along with heart disease and obesity.

Parks died on Sunday, July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little rock. It was his first day of training.

In Aug. 2022, Parks’ death was originally ruled a “criminal investigation” by Arkansas State Police after the agency learned new facts they claimed were “contrary” to statements of the recruit showing signs of “medical distress” during the training.

Jegley said his office reviewed an Arkansas State Police investigative file and determined the actions of the academy were not criminal.

However, he added there were concerns about the culture of the training program, including hazing, and the lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation.

“We will not reiterate those concerns but would invite a careful inquiry into the practice, procedures, and other problems at ALETA made obvious in the ASP report,” the letter said.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police...
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Overturned Camper on Hwy 141
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash

Latest News

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Family and friends of Marshall Price gathered outside the Greene County jail on Friday, Dec. 16.
Family and friends gather following Greene County inmate’s death
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
Rutledge on Thursday, Dec. 16 said she’ll begin directing the state’s $140 million share of the...
Arkansas AG says lawmakers should have say in opioid funds