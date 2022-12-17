Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Pulaski County Prosecutor has determined the death of a Jonesboro police recruit will not result in criminal charges.

In a letter from Larry Jegley sent Thursday, Dec. 15, he explained Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks died from a sickle-cell crisis related to physical exertion, along with heart disease and obesity.

Parks died on Sunday, July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little rock. It was his first day of training.

In Aug. 2022, Parks’ death was originally ruled a “criminal investigation” by Arkansas State Police after the agency learned new facts they claimed were “contrary” to statements of the recruit showing signs of “medical distress” during the training.

Jegley said his office reviewed an Arkansas State Police investigative file and determined the actions of the academy were not criminal.

However, he added there were concerns about the culture of the training program, including hazing, and the lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation.

“We will not reiterate those concerns but would invite a careful inquiry into the practice, procedures, and other problems at ALETA made obvious in the ASP report,” the letter said.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.