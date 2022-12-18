10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games.

Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Bradley (7-4) was led by Rienk Mast’s 17 points.

