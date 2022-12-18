Energy Alert
12 Arkansas State student-athletes participate in Fall 2022 commencement

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Arkansas State University held its Fall 2022 Commencement ceremony Saturday inside First National Bank Arena, and a dozen Red Wolves representing seven A-State intercollegiate sports participated in the event.

The most recent group competed in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, women’s tennis, men’s track and field and volleyball.

A-State’s list of Fall 2022 graduates includes:

BASEBALL (1)

Austin Brock – General Studies

FOOTBALL (4)

Marcel Murray – Sport Management

Te’Vailance Hunt – Criminology

KaRon Coleman – Communication

T.W. Ayers. – Master’s - Sport Administration

MEN’S BASKETBALL (1)

Markise Davis – General Studies

TENNIS (1)

Thea Rice – Communication

TRACK & FIELD (1)

Jermie Walker – Business Admin

VOLLEYBALL (3)

Elise Wilcox – MBA/Marketing

Lauren Musante – Psychology

Faith Hammontree – General Studies

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (1)

Keya Patton – General Studies

