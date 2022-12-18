12 Arkansas State student-athletes participate in Fall 2022 commencement
Arkansas State University held its Fall 2022 Commencement ceremony Saturday inside First National Bank Arena, and a dozen Red Wolves representing seven A-State intercollegiate sports participated in the event.
The most recent group competed in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, women’s tennis, men’s track and field and volleyball.
A-State’s list of Fall 2022 graduates includes:
BASEBALL (1)
Austin Brock – General Studies
FOOTBALL (4)
Marcel Murray – Sport Management
Te’Vailance Hunt – Criminology
KaRon Coleman – Communication
T.W. Ayers. – Master’s - Sport Administration
MEN’S BASKETBALL (1)
Markise Davis – General Studies
TENNIS (1)
Thea Rice – Communication
TRACK & FIELD (1)
Jermie Walker – Business Admin
VOLLEYBALL (3)
Elise Wilcox – MBA/Marketing
Lauren Musante – Psychology
Faith Hammontree – General Studies
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (1)
Keya Patton – General Studies
