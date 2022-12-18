Energy Alert
#21 Arkansas women’s basketball takes lead at half, tops #16 Creighton

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Samara Spencer scored 26 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas beat No. 16 Creighton 83-75 on Saturday.

Rylee Langerman hit two 3-pointers as the Razorbacks drilled 3s on their last three possessions for a 9-0 run to take a 37-33 lead at the half. They never trailed again.

Poffenbarger had 16 points and 11 rebounds, making two of the late free throws, and Erynn Barnum scored 15 for the Razorbacks (12-0). Makayla Daniels, who had 34 points in the matchup last year when Creighton won 81-72, had 14 after missing the previous three games.

Morgan Maly scored 24 points for Creighton (8-2), going 12 of 12 from the foul line. Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek added 13 each and Jayme Horan 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

