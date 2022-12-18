A-State women’s basketball struggles offensively, falls at Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State (5-6) made a season-low 15 field goals, shot 25 percent from the court and hit just one three as the Red Wolves fell at Little Rock (3-7) 60-44 inside the Jack Stephens Center Sunday afternoon.

It was just the third time A-State was held under 60 points this season, the first time under 50.

The Red Wolves had the edge after the first quarter with an 11-9 lead. Mailyn Wilkerson opened the scoring for A-State with a three, but the Red Wolves would miss their next 10 attempts.

The Trojans led it by four, 24-20, at the half. Both teams shot a combined 27 percent from the court. But the third quarter was the difference maker. Little Rock, a group that averaged 46.6 points per game this season (6th worst in Division I), nearly halved that in one quarter, outscoring the Red Wolves 22-10 including a 15-0 run to make it 37-22.

Nikki Metcalfe and Tia Harvey led the way for the Trojans with 17 points apiece. Harvey had 13 in the first half, Metcalfe with 15 in the second half.

A-State cut a once-20-point deficit down to 12 in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back Metcalfe buckets would put the game away for good.

Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom led the way for A-State with 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. It’s Izzy’s 11th straight game in double figures. She was the only Red Wolf in double figures. Wilkerson was the next one up, finishing with 9 points.

“I don’t want to be the team that decides to fight back in the fourth, I want to be the team that decides to fight from the jump,” head coach Destinee Rogers said. “I want to be the team that decides to fight for 40 minutes and we’re just not that right now. That’s on me. That’s my job. That’s why I’m the head coach at Arkansas State, it’s my job to figure it out and I will. It’s extremely frustrating, disappointing because we’re much better than what we showed today but thank God for a new season which is conference. We do get an opportunity and work on a couple things before starting conference play.”

It’s the Trojans’ fifth straight win and their 18th straight home victory over the Red Wolves. A-State last won in Little Rock in 2004.

Arkansas State will have 11 days off before opening Sun Belt play at ULM December 29 at 6:30 PM.

