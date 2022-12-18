Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State announces promotions for next three men’s basketball games

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced multiple promotions surrounding its three upcoming home men’s basketball games, which include two non-conference contests and its Sun Belt Conference opener that will be played over the next two weeks at First National Bank Arena.

A-State is set to host Alabama State on Dec. 19, will face in-state rival Little Rock on Dec. 22 and catch Sun Belt member ULM on Dec. 31.  Fans can take advantage of a “Howliday Three Pack,” which includes one ticket for each game for just $30 in the arena’s upper-level or $50 in the lower-level.  The ticket promotion is available online by visiting https://bit.ly/Howliday3Pack.

A-State baseball great Tyler Zuber, currently with the Diamondbacks organization, will be on the First National Bank Arena concourse signing autographs during the hour leading up to the game against Alabama State, which is set to tip at 7:00 p.m.  Autographs are free with a game ticket.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance at Arkansas State’s game against Little Rock to take photos with fans, beginning at 1:30 p.m.  A-State will additionally be conducting an “ugly sweater contest” with fans at the game, which was changed from a 7:00 p.m. start time to a 2:00 p.m. tip time before the beginning of the season. The First National Bank Arena ticket office will open for game day sales at noon Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Athletics Department has also announced fans can take advantage of a single-game ticket promotion for the Little Rock contest by visiting //AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.  With the purchase of one ticket, fans can get a second ticket free, or the offer’s second option includes two free tickets with the purchase of two tickets.

The Red Wolves will play their final home game in the month of December against ULM, facing the Warhawks in their Sun Belt Conference opener at 2:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the...
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
Body camera video of Jacob Barnes' arrest
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
David Roark.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

Latest News

12 Arkansas State student-athletes participate in Fall 2022 commencement
Arkansas Razorbacks
#21 Arkansas women’s basketball takes lead at half, tops #16 Creighton
12/16/22 update
Red Wolves Recruiting: Arkansas State football adds more 2023 commits from Texas
Red Wolves reflect on leadership
Izzy Higginbottom & Melodie Kapinga providing leadership for A-State women's basketball