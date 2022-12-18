Church hosts toy giveaway for Christmas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greater Vision Church held a toy giveaway on Saturday, December 17.

The giveaway was part of as part of “A Greater Vision Christmas”, and it’s the second year the church has held the giveaway.

“It’s something that we wanted to do to give back to the community. We’re here for them and we love them,” Pastor Justin Ethridge said.

Ethridge said that about 300 toys were given away during the first year. This year, the goal was to get to 500. Ethridge wanted to make an impact on as many children as possible.

“We know there are some kids out there that may not have all the gifts under the tree. Maybe somebody is going through a rough time right now,” he said.

The toys are, as Ethridge described a labor of love from Earl and Nancy Pannell. They are members of Greater Vision Church who built and painted every single toy that was given away.

The toys were made over a span of three months, Pannell said. He makes the toys, and his wife, Nancy, paints them. Pannell said he and his wife’s love of being around children inspired him to make the toys.

“It’s an unspeakable joy to make these toys. I could do the simple things I put more into it because these may be the only gift some of them have and I want them to be very special for them. Something they can remember it by,” Pannell said.

Pannell said he and his wife will continue to make toys as long as they can.

Ethridge said he wants families to feel like it’s Christmas day when they come to pick up a toy.

“Not only do the kid’s eyes light up but the parents walk in here and see the toys, and then they see their kid’s faces it makes the parents happy, and it makes it so great for us,” Ethridge said.

Toys were not the only thing given away.

“We’ve got our clothing closet open as well; they’ve got some little gift bags back there. We have coats, scarves, gloves… any clothes that anyone may need,” Ethridge said. “The Bible tells us to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and that’s what we want to do.”

The church plans on continuing the giveaway on Monday, December 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

