Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Church hosts toy giveaway for Christmas

By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greater Vision Church held a toy giveaway on Saturday, December 17.

The giveaway was part of as part of “A Greater Vision Christmas”, and it’s the second year the church has held the giveaway.

“It’s something that we wanted to do to give back to the community. We’re here for them and we love them,” Pastor Justin Ethridge said.

Ethridge said that about 300 toys were given away during the first year. This year, the goal was to get to 500. Ethridge wanted to make an impact on as many children as possible.

“We know there are some kids out there that may not have all the gifts under the tree. Maybe somebody is going through a rough time right now,” he said.

The toys are, as Ethridge described a labor of love from Earl and Nancy Pannell. They are members of Greater Vision Church who built and painted every single toy that was given away.

The toys were made over a span of three months, Pannell said. He makes the toys, and his wife, Nancy, paints them. Pannell said he and his wife’s love of being around children inspired him to make the toys.

“It’s an unspeakable joy to make these toys. I could do the simple things I put more into it because these may be the only gift some of them have and I want them to be very special for them. Something they can remember it by,” Pannell said.

Pannell said he and his wife will continue to make toys as long as they can.

Ethridge said he wants families to feel like it’s Christmas day when they come to pick up a toy.

“Not only do the kid’s eyes light up but the parents walk in here and see the toys, and then they see their kid’s faces it makes the parents happy, and it makes it so great for us,” Ethridge said.

Toys were not the only thing given away.

“We’ve got our clothing closet open as well; they’ve got some little gift bags back there. We have coats, scarves, gloves… any clothes that anyone may need,” Ethridge said. “The Bible tells us to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and that’s what we want to do.”

The church plans on continuing the giveaway on Monday, December 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the...
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
Body camera video of Jacob Barnes' arrest
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
David Roark.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

Latest News

Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on December 17.
Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer
Governor Mike Parson ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Department...
Gov. Parson orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Kennett Fire Capt. Moore
Seminole Arena was emptied out Thursday night after fans were told to leave following an...
Incident between fans causes basketball game to be cancelled
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas