Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Moore served the community of Kennett as both a police officer and a firefighter for 30 years. It was a job his brother, Dean, said he was perfect for.

“He loved both positions, he loved both jobs. I guess he was more of a community person, he didn’t mind helping folks, so he’d get in there with the best,” Dean said.

Dustin Harris, captain of the Kennett Fire Department worked with him for over 20 years and said he wasn’t a man of many words… but when he talked, those around him listened.

“He was a guy that could command a scene without saying a whole lot of words but when needed to, he could kick the door in and fight most fires that no one else probably couldn’t,” Harris said.

The visitation brought many in the community, but also many members of various police and fire departments… all to pay their respects to a man who was a devoted community member and a devoted father.

“His daughters… he always tried to be there for them. When they needed help, he was there for them, there was no try, he was there. He was a dad and a grandpa,” Moore said.

His death has left his family with a hole in their hearts… but Moore said the love they’ve felt from the community can only be described as overwhelming… and had a message for everyone who knew him.

“Pull your head up… you know what Rob stood for… and then just keep doing what we’re doing and if we can make it better, then let’s make it better,” he said.

The legacy of Robert will live on and his brother said he’d make sure of that.

“My family? We’ll never forget him. He was the baby of the family. We’ll never forget him,” he said.

