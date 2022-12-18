Robbery on “Super Saturday”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Saturday before Christmas is always known to be busy for retail workers, but an auto parts store is having a more hectic day at their store.

A robbery took place around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17. at Advanced Auto Parts on Highland in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, the suspect demanded money from an employee.

JPD is unsure if the suspect is a former employee or a current employee at Advanced Auto Parts.

Police are on the scene, and someone is detained.

