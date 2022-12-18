Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Robbery on “Super Saturday”

Generic gun and money
Generic gun and money(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Saturday before Christmas is always known to be busy for retail workers, but an auto parts store is having a more hectic day at their store.

A robbery took place around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17. at Advanced Auto Parts on Highland in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, the suspect demanded money from an employee.

JPD is unsure if the suspect is a former employee or a current employee at Advanced Auto Parts.

Police are on the scene, and someone is detained.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the...
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
Body camera video of Jacob Barnes' arrest
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
David Roark.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

Latest News

Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on December 17.
Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer
Warriors advance to NEA Tournament quarterfinals
75th NEA Tournament: Westside beats Corning in D2 Boys 1st Round
Parks died on Sunday, July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training...
Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death
Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death
Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death