Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State continues homestand against Alabama State Monday

Izaiyah Nelson soars for an Arkansas State alley oop. The Red Wolves beat SEMO 68-61 Wednesday...
Izaiyah Nelson soars for an Arkansas State alley oop. The Red Wolves beat SEMO 68-61 Wednesday night.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State (6-5) will continue their three-game homestand when they host Alabama State (1-9) Monday night at First National Bank Arena for a 7:00 PM tipoff. Former A-State assistant Tony Madlock will be back in Jonesboro, he’s the head coach for the Hornets.

A-State and Alabama State will meet for just the second time, the Red Wolves beating the Hornets 77-53 on Dec. 11, 2010.

Alabama State is 1-9 this season, their lone win against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 26. They’ve had a tough go of it offensively, averaging 60.6 points per game and shooting a nation-worst 35.1 percent from two. They’re shooting 34.6 percent in total from the field.

Their schedule hasn’t been too kind to them as well, playing USC, UAB and Pittsburgh, three teams in KenPom’s Top 100.

Arkansas State is looking to make it back-to-back wins after knocking off SEMO Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two charged after child’s body found under home
The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the...
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
Generic gun and money
Auto parts store contends with robbery on ‘Super Saturday’
Body camera video of Jacob Barnes' arrest
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

Latest News

Red Wolves to play Alabama State Monday
Arkansas State to play Alabama State Monday
Batesville alum had 13 points for the Red Wolves in the loss.
A-State women’s basketball struggles offensively, falls at Little Rock
Red Wolves fall, 60-44.
Arkansas State women's hoops fall at Little Rock
Little Rock Head Women's Basketball Coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Little Rock HC Joe Foley and Nikki Metcalfe on 60-44 win over Arkansas State