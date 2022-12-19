Arkansas State continues homestand against Alabama State Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State (6-5) will continue their three-game homestand when they host Alabama State (1-9) Monday night at First National Bank Arena for a 7:00 PM tipoff. Former A-State assistant Tony Madlock will be back in Jonesboro, he’s the head coach for the Hornets.

A-State and Alabama State will meet for just the second time, the Red Wolves beating the Hornets 77-53 on Dec. 11, 2010.

Alabama State is 1-9 this season, their lone win against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 26. They’ve had a tough go of it offensively, averaging 60.6 points per game and shooting a nation-worst 35.1 percent from two. They’re shooting 34.6 percent in total from the field.

Their schedule hasn’t been too kind to them as well, playing USC, UAB and Pittsburgh, three teams in KenPom’s Top 100.

Arkansas State is looking to make it back-to-back wins after knocking off SEMO Wednesday.

