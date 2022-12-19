City of Weiner prepares for alcohol sales

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Weiner is preparing a future with the sales of alcohol.

In November, the city voted in favor of selling alcohol in city limits. Now Weiner is preparing for what is coming next.

When a city votes in favor of selling alcohol, the Alcoholic Beverage Control must receive confirmation via certification of votes. Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration (which the ABC falls under) said that the certification had been approved on December 19. Meaning stores in Weiner can apply as soon as December 20.

If any applications were submitted prior, they were not looked at, Hardin said.

Weiner mayor Jeremy Kimble said there was one place in town he knew would apply once applications were allowed.

“The only place I know that had officially applied for a alcohol license is Dollar General here in town and I went in there the other day and they were asking me the steps they needed to take so we’re just kind of waiting on ABC to ok it,” he said.

Once an application is submitted to the ABC, approval can take between 30 and 90 days.

Kimble said not only would Dollar General’s pending sale of alcohol keep revenue from going to the store just down the road in another town, but the store’s location also will add revenue from surrounding areas.

“Everyone in north of Weiner, Grubbs area it’ll be a lot of folks coming to Weiner instead of Waldenberg to buy beer which will help the tax, will bring more money to Weiner which is always good,” he said.

Kimble said he hopes the revenue gained from alcohol sales will be added to the city’s general funds, so that the city can make needed repairs.

“I hope we can start doing repairs on infrastructure and other things, you know money is a good thing you can’t have enough of it when you’re trying to fix problems that’s been there for 50 years,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.