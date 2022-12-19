Crews called to search for man

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a man that went hunting Sunday.

According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening.

They were told the man went squirrel hunting around 4 p.m. and has not returned home.

Poinsett County called the Jonesboro Police Department to assist in the search. JPD is helping track with K9 units and drones.

Police say they are searching areas on Highway 1 near the Poinsett County line.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

