Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.

They said one person inside the camper was found dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, December 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, they suspect the fire was caused by a heater.

Crews from New Madrid, Lilbourn and Parma also responded to the scene, as well as the sheriff’s office and the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Crews called to search for man
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
JOSHUA MURRAY
Law enforcement officer passes away
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Two charged after child’s body found under home

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
Approximately 10,000 migrants could be waiting across the border from the Rio Grande Valley for...
State of emergency: Texas mayor warns migrant influx "will be incredible."
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing