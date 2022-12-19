Dec. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

This is going to be a big weather week for Region 8! The top story may end up being how COLD it’s going to get before Christmas! We have a small disturbance today that may give us a few flurries or sprinkles, but we are not too worried about the impacts today.

We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching.

At this time, models are in good agreement that a big blast of artic air is going to plunge into Region 8 dropping temperatures significantly. We could start the day in the 40s and end the day in the single digits!

At the same time, we may see enough snow to have some travel impacts in some places. It’s too early to nail down specifics, but we all need to keep an eye on Thursday. VERY cold air by Christmas.

News Headlines

Winter weather will make its way into Arkansas soon and the roads will become a concern for drivers.

Blues lights and sirens filled the streets Sunday morning as the Bentonville community mourns the loss of one of their very own, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Newell.

The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Christmas came early at the St. Bernards Village in Jonesboro as a group of children decided to go above and beyond to spread a little extra holiday joy to those who need it.

