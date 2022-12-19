Energy Alert
Former A-State QB Layne Hatcher transfers to Ball State

By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:26 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Layne Hatcher will have his fourth head coach in as many seasons. The quarterback Tweeted that he is transferring to Ball State Sunday afternoon.

Hatcher played at Arkansas State for three seasons under Blake Anderson and Butch Jones, tossing for 7,427 yards and completing 61.7 percent of his passes to go with 65 touchdowns to 25 interceptions.

The Little Rock native transferred to Sun Belt foe Texas State in 2021, slinging 19 touchdowns for the third straight season with 10 interceptions. He had 2,653 yards as the Bobcats went 4-8, leading to the firing of head coach Jake Spavital.

He’ll join a Ball State team coached by Mike Neu, who was the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2014 and 2015 prior to his stint with the Cardinals. Ball State’s starting quarterback, John Paddock, entered the transfer portal after completing under 60 percent of his passes, throwing for over 2,700 yards with an 18-14 TD-INT ratio.

