Law enforcement officer passes away

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36.

He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas.

Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over to the Blytheville Police Department. During his tenure there he received the Law Enforcement of the Year award.

He also worked for Greene and Clay county Sheriff’s Departments and the Pocahontas Police Department.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 20, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Phillips Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home with Kevin Murray officiating. Burial will follow at Greene County Memorial Gardens.

