Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence

At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - At least 36 people were injured, including 11 seriously, during a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu.

KHNL reports the flight was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona and hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes from landing in Honolulu on Sunday.

The turbulence sent some passengers flying out of their seats and at least one hit the ceiling.

Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 35 from Phoenix “landed safely” in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m. The plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members.

“The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees,” an airline spokesperson said.

Shortly before the aircraft landed, dozens of firefighters, paramedics and the state Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team were called to the airport for the “mass casualty emergency,” meeting the aircraft at the gate.

KHNL reports the age of passengers injured ranged from 14 months to adults. Passengers were treated for a long list of injuries, including serious head injuries, cuts, bruises and loss of consciousness.

Of those injured, 20 people were taken to emergency rooms.

Eleven were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition, a Honolulu EMS spokesperson said. It was unclear how many of those injured were airline crew members.

The National Weather Service said the severe turbulence happened at about 36,000 feet.

“We believe the flight may have gone through a thunderstorm, which may have caused the severe turbulence,” said NWS meteorologist Genki Kino. “During that time, there were scattered thunderstorms everywhere.”

Passenger Kaylee Reyes said the plane was about 30 minutes from landing when the severe turbulence hit. Her mother had just sat down when the incident happened and hadn’t had a chance to buckle her seatbelt.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said, adding the turbulence came out of nowhere.

The incident comes as a powerful cold front begins to impact the state, bringing the threat of strong winds, torrential rains and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KGMB/KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two charged after child’s body found under home
The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the...
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
Generic gun and money
Auto parts store contends with robbery on ‘Super Saturday’
Body camera video of Jacob Barnes' arrest
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Red Wolves to play Alabama State Monday
Arkansas State to play Alabama State Monday
Red Wolves fall, 60-44.
Arkansas State women's hoops fall at Little Rock
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Amar'e Stoudemire watches during the second half of an NBA...
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter