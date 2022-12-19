Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward.
Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.
Williams is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville in October.
He’s scheduled to be back in court in January.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.