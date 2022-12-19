Updates on the death of a Jonesboro police officer include health issues and training regimen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent Parks to take his last breath.

the Pulaski County Prosecutor credited health issues as the cause of the death but indicated there were some issues the academy needs to fix.

The letter says they discovered issues with the culture of the training which included hazing but credited Parks’ death to quote hypertensive heart disease and obesity along with other health-related issues.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot questions because Parks was cleared by a doctor to join the force yet experienced this medical emergency just 40 minutes into the training session.

“He might have been overweight or had some other preexisting conditions, but he met what it took to get on the force, so I don’t know,” Elliot said.

The letter also says they discovered issues with the culture of the training which included hazing, as Elliot said there are changes that need to be changed.

“Hopefully they would take a look at their practices and make sure hazing is not going on and if it is that it be addressed,” Elliot said. “The second concern is that they were doing activities in 106-degree heat index.”

Chief Elliot said he won’t know everything until the full report is released but stressed, he still does not like the fact he was told no physical activity was going on but that was not the case when he arrived.

“Like I said this physical activity I looked down and there are grass stains on their pants I knew something was going on,” Elliot said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.