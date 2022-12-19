WORKING FOR YOU: Driving safe as cold weather approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wintry weather will make its way into Arkansas soon and the roads will become a concern for drivers.

Shawn Nance, Jonesboro Fire Battalion Chief, named one common denominator in accidents during wintry weather.

“People don’t allow themselves enough time to get from point A to point B. They don’t take into account that the roads are in much worse condition and so speed plays a big factor,” he said.

Nance said it’s harder to slow down when someone drives in wintry conditions. It makes it easier for a vehicle to collide.

“Drivers decrease their speed but not enough and they just don’t realize how long it takes to stop a vehicle on those conditions it really increases their stopping distance,” he said.

Another concern for he has for drivers is spinning out. Nance said drivers usually don’t know what to do if their vehicle spins out and it can land them in a ditch or a collision.

“If you do find yourself sliding, take your steering wheel and turn into the slide so that you keep the wheels pointed in the direction you want to go and hopefully if you catch traction, it’ll straighten you back up a little bit,” he said.

Nance said black ice and bridges pose a danger to drivers because black ice is not easy to see and bridges ice over before the roads do and drivers can easily forget that. His advice was to always drive slowly when wintry weather comes.

The best advice he could give was to stay home but those that need to go out need to watch their speed.

“If you find yourself in a situation, you know, pump the brakes. Most cars now have anti-lock brakes on that will allow those tires and wheels to stop the way they’re designed to do”

