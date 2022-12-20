Actor Patrick Renna will be guest speaker at 2023 A-State Grand Slam Banquet

One of the most iconic baseball film actors of all time headlines Arkansas State baseball’s annual Grand Slam Banquet presented by Kalmer Solutions, set for Monday, Feb. 13, 2022, at First National Bank Arena.

Renna, who starred in the 1993 hit film The Sandlot, will be the guest speaker for the evening, which kicks off the 2023 A-State baseball season. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the event set to begin with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program beginning at 6:40 p.m.

“‘You’re Killing Me Smalls!’ is one of the most unforgettable lines from any baseball movie!” A-State head coach Tommy Raffo said. “We are extremely excited to bring Patrick Renna (aka ‘Ham’ Porter) to Jonesboro for our Grand Slam Banquet. Thank you to Kalmer Solutions for their support in being the presenting sponsor. Watching The Sandlot takes us back to our childhood and our simple love of the game. I hope our community will bring the whole family to be entertained by ‘Ham’ as we kick off the 2023 season. It is a twist on our event, and I am excited for Jonesboro to meet our team – which includes 22 new players, help us raise money for the program, and make new baseball memories at Arkansas State.”

Renna is best known for his role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the cult favorite and has appeared in over 30 films in his career. The Bostonian has also guest-starred or recurred in over a dozen television shows, including Home Improvement, ER, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Bones, among others.

Several ticket options are available, including 8-seat tables for $750 and a Heavy Hitter package for $1,250 that includes a premium table location, preference of A-State baseball player/coach at the table, an autographed item by Renna, and an exclusive reception with Renna prior to the event. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $100.

New in the 2023 event is the option to purchase two 8-seat tables via the Grand Slam Table Sponsor for $5,000. This option includes the same amenities as the Heavy Hitter package, plus recognition on all promotional materials, signage at the event, and an exclusive gift from the A-State baseball program.

In addition to hearing from Renna, the event includes dinner, an opportunity to meet the 2023 Red Wolves, a silent and live auction and a 50/50 raffle. The A-State baseball program will also be awarding the Ed Way “Heart and Hustle” Award.

For more information, please contact Tommy Raffo at (870) 273-3279 or by email at traffo@astate.edu, or Brandon Cunningham at (870) 972-3005 or bcunningham@astate.edu to reserve your table today.

