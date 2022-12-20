Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Actor Patrick Renna will be guest speaker at 2023 A-State Grand Slam Banquet

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One of the most iconic baseball film actors of all time headlines Arkansas State baseball’s annual Grand Slam Banquet presented by Kalmer Solutions, set for Monday, Feb. 13, 2022, at First National Bank Arena.

Renna, who starred in the 1993 hit film The Sandlot, will be the guest speaker for the evening, which kicks off the 2023 A-State baseball season. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the event set to begin with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program beginning at 6:40 p.m.

“‘You’re Killing Me Smalls!’ is one of the most unforgettable lines from any baseball movie!” A-State head coach Tommy Raffo said. “We are extremely excited to bring Patrick Renna (aka ‘Ham’ Porter) to Jonesboro for our Grand Slam Banquet. Thank you to Kalmer Solutions for their support in being the presenting sponsor. Watching The Sandlot takes us back to our childhood and our simple love of the game. I hope our community will bring the whole family to be entertained by ‘Ham’ as we kick off the 2023 season. It is a twist on our event, and I am excited for Jonesboro to meet our team – which includes 22 new players, help us raise money for the program, and make new baseball memories at Arkansas State.”

Renna is best known for his role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the cult favorite and has appeared in over 30 films in his career. The Bostonian has also guest-starred or recurred in over a dozen television shows, including Home Improvement, ER, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Bones, among others.

Several ticket options are available, including 8-seat tables for $750 and a Heavy Hitter package for $1,250 that includes a premium table location, preference of A-State baseball player/coach at the table, an autographed item by Renna, and an exclusive reception with Renna prior to the event. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $100.

New in the 2023 event is the option to purchase two 8-seat tables via the Grand Slam Table Sponsor for $5,000. This option includes the same amenities as the Heavy Hitter package, plus recognition on all promotional materials, signage at the event, and an exclusive gift from the A-State baseball program.

In addition to hearing from Renna, the event includes dinner, an opportunity to meet the 2023 Red Wolves, a silent and live auction and a 50/50 raffle. The A-State baseball program will also be awarding the Ed Way “Heart and Hustle” Award.

For more information, please contact Tommy Raffo at (870) 273-3279 or by email at traffo@astate.edu, or Brandon Cunningham at (870) 972-3005 or bcunningham@astate.edu to reserve your table today.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JOSHUA MURRAY
Law enforcement officer passes away
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The guard had a team-high 22 points as the Red Wolves beat Alabama State
Arkansas State men’s basketball uses 25-5 2nd half run to down Alabama State
Arkansas women move up four spots in AP Poll, men stay put in top 10
Arkansas names new defensive coordinator, tight ends coach
Harris made the game-saving tackle, preventing the 2-point conversion as A-State beat UMass 35-33
Red Wolves land third FCS transfer: Full transfer portal tracker