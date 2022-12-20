Energy Alert
Arkansas couple safe after plane crash just outside the Boone County Regional Airport

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A couple from Harrison escaped without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon.

According to Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon, the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed.

The plane crashed after 3 p.m. just 500 feet away from the runway at the airport.

McCutcheon says both people on board were not injured.

