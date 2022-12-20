Arkansas couple safe after plane crash just outside the Boone County Regional Airport
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A couple from Harrison escaped without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon.
According to Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon, the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed.
The plane crashed after 3 p.m. just 500 feet away from the runway at the airport.
McCutcheon says both people on board were not injured.
