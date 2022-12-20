Arkansas gas prices continue to dip amid holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach one of the busiest travel periods of the year, drivers in Arkansas won’t have to worry as much about hefty pit stops.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Natural State have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65 per gallon as of Monday, Dec. 19.

The company’s reports indicate this is 44.9 cents lower than a month ago and stands 25.1 lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy also reported the national average for gas fell 11.9 cents, equalling $3.09 per gallon, which is 57.1 cents lower than a month ago and 20.0 cents lower than a year ago.

“Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

You can find the lowest prices in your area by visiting the Pump Patrol page.

