Arkansas nonprofit sponsors toddler battling AML blood cancer

Lift Against Leukemia hosted the event for two-year-old Will Harris at BMF Strength Gym in Cabot, and over 100 people attended to watch local and national award-winning lifters compete.(Ross Harris (KATV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – An Arkansas nonprofit held a lift event to raise money for a toddler battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

According to content partner KATV, Lift Against Leukemia hosted the event for two-year-old Will Harris at BMF Strength Gym in Cabot, and over 100 people attended to watch local and national award-winning lifters compete.

“I wish my son Will could be here to see everybody that came out to support him,” Will’s father Ross said. “The way that he’s able to suck it up and still be grateful and happy throughout all of it. I mean, this is the kind of community that it creates. It’s the kind of community where not one person is left behind. Not one person doesn’t get a pat on the back and even when you fail, you’re congratulated and cheered on and it’s beautiful.”

This year’s event raised around $5,000 and 40 gifts to support Will’s family this holiday season.

Will was diagnosed with AML at the beginning of 2022 and has been receiving treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. He is preparing to undergo his second blood stem cell transplant in an effort to save his life.

You can view the original story on KATV’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

