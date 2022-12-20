Energy Alert
Arkansas women move up four spots in AP Poll, men stay put in top 10

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Arkansas women’s basketball, fresh off of a ranked win at Creighton, moved up four spots to 17th in the latest AP Top 25. This marks the third week Arkansas has been ranked in both polls. The Razorbacks were tabbed to No. 22 in the WBCA Coaches Poll for the second consecutive week as well.

The Razorbacks are 13-0, which continues to be the best start in the Mike Neighbors era at Arkansas and is the best since 2013 (when that team started the year 13-0). Arkansas’ 13 wins is the most among any NCAA DI, DII and DIII women’s basketball program, and now the program is one of 10 undefeated teams in the country. Arkansas is also one of three unbeaten teams in the SEC (South Carolina and LSU the other two)

The Arkansas athletic department is just one of seven in the country to have their men’s and women’s basketball programs in the top 25 and their football team bowl eligible.

The men’s squad moved to 10-1 after beating Bradley in Little Rock Saturday.

