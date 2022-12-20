Energy Alert
Dec. 20: What you need to know

Blu Rolland
Blu Rolland(WMC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching.

At this time, models are in good agreement that a big blast of artic air is going to plunge into Region 8 dropping temperatures significantly. We could start the day in the 40s and end the day in the single digits! At the same time, we may see enough snow to have some travel impacts in some places.

Right now we are going with a dusting from I-40 to a line from Batesville to Jonesboro to Blytheville. Then from that line to the Missouri state line we could see 1″-2″ of snow with 2″-4″ in South Missouri.

The forecast can still change so we will keep you updated over the next couple of days. What we will have is dangerously cold air moving in behind the front. Wind chill watches are already in effect west of Highway 67.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars this morning after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home.

Animal shelters all across Arkansas are bursting at the seams, using any means possible to help clear space before the holidays.

As the Christmas holiday closes in, some of us may decorate our homes with nice plants. However, if you have pets, these can be harmful.

The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks to take his last breath.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

