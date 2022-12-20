Energy Alert
Dispatch makes last call for Kennett Fire Captain

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – In a somber final call, Kennett Dispatch made its last call in honor of Fire Captain Robert Moore.

“Captain Robert Lee Moore began serving the citizens of Kennett in Sept. 1992,” the voice began. “He continued to serve us faithfully through both the Kennett Fire and Police Departments until his passing on Dec. 4, 2022 [sic].”

Moore was found dead in his home that day from a medical emergency.

“Captain Moore always, and without fail, served with honor and dignity,” dispatch continued. “A die-hard fan of the Chicago Cubs, a barbecue cooking extraordinaire – well, except for chicken – Captain Moore would hope to have so much fun with family off-duty and with friends and family as he had worked his shift no matter what uniform he had on day or night.”

Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Kennett High School gymnasium. Members of the community lined the route from the school to the cemetery to show support and pay their last respects.

“Rob, you were a true brother and a legend. Your loyalty, dedication, and mentorship will never be forgotten,” dispatch ended.

Moore served the Kennett Fire Department full-time starting in 2005, being promoted to Captain in 2019. He was also a Patrolman for the Kennett Police Department.

LISTEN NOW: Last call for Kennett Fire Captain Robert Moore

