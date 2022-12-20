Greene County park sees additional funding

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small community in Greene County has been granted some big money to bring some longtime renovations.

The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000 FUN Park Grant.

Officials said they were excited to use the money to “update and bring new life to our park.”

The grant is funded through the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee.

