Homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Helping those who are struggling. A Trumann man is putting everything he has into making sure there is no one outside during these brutal temperatures.

Through the doors of Stepping Stone Sanctuary, you will find people from all walks of life. Ashely Gillean was homeless for more than a year. With the winter months being the hardest and using anything she could find to stay warm.

“Hand warmers, super warmers, you throw them underneath the blanket with you, and it helps you warm all night while you sleep.”, said Gillean.

Some have to find warm shelters in cars, under bridges, and in sheds. For Tara Short, this came at the worst time. Not only was it freezing, but it was only days after she had significant brain surgery.

“I remember walking the streets and did not know where I was at,” said Short.

With temperatures below zero and wind chill values well below zero, the shelter is preparing to help out dozens who have nowhere else to go. “We are opening a 24-hour-a-day warming center, for anyone that needs a place to be to stay alive in this dangerously cold weather.”, said Shane Fore, who is the leader of Stepping Stone Sanctuary.

Shane Fore is looking to expand their search for those who need a warm place.

‘We will network with law enforcement and first responders all over northeast Arkansas for the next few days to keep everyone safe,” said Fore.

Fore said over the past week he has turned away at least two dozen people because the shelter is at capacity, but they did leave empty-handed.

“I had a distribution, we gave away a ton of clothing, tons clothes, blankets, and gave away over 1500 pounds of food,” said Fore.

Stepping Stone is working with other shelters around northeast Arkansas to gather more resources ahead of the frigid temperatures.

To help Stepping Stone Sanctuary visit their Facebook page.

