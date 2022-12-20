House damaged in fully-involved fire

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon.

The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328.

Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer was vacant, and no one was inside. However, the trailer was heavily damaged, as seen in photos posted by the Bono Fire Protection District.

Multiple agencies, however, were called to the scene, as Perrish said the scene required more manpower and water than expected. Crews from Valley View and Cash were dispatched.

This would make it the second time in less than a month that Bono firefighters were dispatched multiple times over a fire.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Bono fire crews were dispatched four times to a brush fire near the Subway on Highway 63 before paging on Valley View firefighters.

