How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Below zero temperatures are headed our way, so local plumbers say now is a good time to prepare your pipes before the arctic blast.

“These people are coming in right now because the weather is getting cold, and they’re gonna have a lot of freezing pipes,” said Chris Roach with Nixa Hardware. “It’s been super busy. We’ve been selling a lot of the heat tapes. And then a lot of the well pump electric plugins.”

Chris Roach says people are working on protecting their pipes before the cold weather hits.

He says using insulation and heat tape are some of the best ways to keep pipes warm and that when prepping, you also need to pay attention to crawl spaces.

”Make sure the crawlspace registers are all shut around the house for no cold air can get in there and infiltrate the house to freeze these water lines,” said Roach.

Roach says one of the number one things to do is to keep one of the sinks in your home dripping water and keep cabinet doors under your sink open so the heat can travel inside and keep the pipes warm.

Ely Murray with Air Services Heating and Plumbing says when pipes burst, it can cause problems for the whole home.

”Most people won’t know it until they either wake up and have no water or they hear water running in or under their house,” said Murray.

Murray says to check on all of your hose bibs as well.

”Once the temperatures get below freezing, they will freeze your hose bib, and that will bust, and if it’s a crawlspace home, it will leak into the house, causing damage to the home,” said Murray. ”When they’re frozen, there’s not a lot that we can do sometimes, so it just preventing is the best thing.”

