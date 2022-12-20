Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man from North Pole faces murder charge in death of infant daughter

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder. (Source: KTUU)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of his newborn daughter in 2005.

KTUU reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams, a former North Pole resident, was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder after authorities obtained new evidence regarding the child’s death.

According to the authorities in Alaska, Williams was left to care for his newborn daughter at his North Pole home on Jan. 6, 2005.

Williams’ wife reportedly found the 1-month-old child not in good health that evening and took the girl to a Fairbanks-area hospital.

Authorities said the child was quickly medevacked to Anchorage for treatment at Providence Hospital, but the child died the following day.

Alabama authorities said they found new evidence related to the child’s death while investigating a separate crime. This allowed the North Pole Police Department to reopen the 2005 case and file charges.

Williams is currently in police custody in Russell County, Alabama. He is facing charges in the death and sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl as well as the sexual abuse of another child.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 99 years imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JOSHUA MURRAY
Law enforcement officer passes away
Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
Blu Rolland
Dec. 20: What you need to know
FOUND: Crews called to search for man

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000...
Greene County park sees additional funding
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson