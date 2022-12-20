Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mo. fire marshal: Space heaters found to be main cause of house fires in winter; offers safety tips

Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With temperatures expected to drop, a lot of you may be about to plug in a space heater.

According to the Missouri State Fire Marshal, space heaters are the leading cause of home fires and fire deaths from December through February.

“Many people do not understand the risks space heaters pose when misused, leading to deadly fires that could be prevented,” Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said in a news release.

He urged people to prepare for the frigid weather, and the dangers that come with staying with warm.

He suggested the following tips:

  • Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment. The 3-foot safety zone includes furniture, drapes, Christmas trees and electronics – anything that can burn.
  • Never use an oven or other cooking devices to heat your home.
  • Turn off portable heaters when leaving home or going to bed.

“A house fire is somebody’s worst day of their life,” Jackson firefighter Andrew Marler said, “we don’t want to go to that.”

Marler said he believes fire safety is the same as other fire prevention methods.

“It’s the same concept as having a fire alarm, smoke detector, it means your safety,” he said.

He said things happen, but in case you end up in this unfortunate situation, his department will there to help.

“It’s what we’re here for. It’s what we train for regularly, but at the end of the day, losing a majority of their stuff, and we don’t want that for anybody,” he said.

And with Christmas right around the corner, the Missouri State Fire Marshal said never leave a lighted Christmas tree or other decorative lighting display unattended. He said turn lights off when leaving your home or going to bed.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JOSHUA MURRAY
Law enforcement officer passes away
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
A-State DB
A-State Football Transfer Updates: Kenneth Harris to Oklahoma State, Red Wolves land 2 FCS transfers
A-State TE Coach
Report: Logan Kilgore to be new A-State TE Coach
Red Wolves win
Arkansas State men's basketball beats Alabama State 72-65