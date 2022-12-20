Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Paragould man arrested on multiple charges

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.

The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company.

Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to cut off vehicle parts. Wallace was found inside the gates with different types of tools.

Virgil Wallace of Paragould is in the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on several charges including breaking and entering and theft of property according to police reports.

Wallace has a 25-thousand-dollar bond and a court date for next week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Crews called to search for man
JOSHUA MURRAY
Law enforcement officer passes away
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Two charged after child’s body found under home

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Lift Against Leukemia hosted the event for two-year-old Will Harris at BMF Strength Gym in...
Arkansas nonprofit sponsors toddler battling AML blood cancer
The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328.
House damaged in fully-involved fire
The deadlines for USPS Retail Ground and First-Class Mail services have already passed.
Shipping deadlines ahead of Christmas weekend