Paragould man arrested on multiple charges

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.

The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company.

Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to cut off vehicle parts. Wallace was found inside the gates with different types of tools.

Virgil Wallace of Paragould is in the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on several charges including breaking and entering and theft of property according to police reports.

Wallace has a 25-thousand-dollar bond and a court date for next week.

