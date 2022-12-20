Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Protecting your pets from toxic household plants

Pets and Christmas plants
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Christmas holiday closes in, some of us may decorate our homes with nice plants. However, if you have pets, these can be harmful.

There are many plants that could be potentially dangerous to our furry friends including poinsettias, mistletoe, holly and more.

We talked with Cape Small Animal Clinic’s Dr. Loni Patke about why it’s important to make sure you keep your pets away from these plants.

“Christmas time, Easter time, those are a lot of times we see plant ingestions,” Patke said. “The leaves, the flowers, any type of the plant can be toxic to them. Typically, they start drooling quite a bit but we may event have to hospitalize them.”

Patke said understanding the potential dangers could help you and your forever pals have a better holiday experience.

“Your cats are going to get into a lot of those,” Patke said. “Dogs, puppies, especially during the holidays, you’re bringing new pets in the household, you never know what they’re going to get into. So, keep all of that safe from them.”

Patke said if your pet accidentally does ingest a portion of one of these plants to call your local veterinarian.

For more information about what types of plants may be poisonous to your pet, you can find that list here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Crews called to search for man
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Two charged after child’s body found under home
The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the...
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
Benton County Detective Newell. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Ark. detective dies in morning crash involving Wreaths Across America truck

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
A-State DB
A-State Football Transfer Updates: Kenneth Harris to Oklahoma State, Red Wolves land 2 FCS transfers
A-State TE Coach
Report: Logan Kilgore to be new A-State TE Coach
Red Wolves win
Arkansas State men's basketball beats Alabama State 72-65
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher
Red Wolves Raw: A-State alum Tyler Zuber on return to Jonesboro, new home with Arizona Diamondbacks