Shipping deadlines ahead of Christmas weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Still have some holiday packages to ship? You may still be able to get them to where they’re going ahead of Christmas!

According to the United State Postal Service, the last possible day to ship gifts that will arrive before Christmas Day is Friday, Dec. 23 through USPS’ Priority Mail Express services.

The deadlines for USPS Retail Ground and First-Class Mail services have already passed.

Here are some of the deadlines for other mail services in your area:

FedEx

3-Day Freight and Express Saver: Tuesday, Dec. 20

2-Day Shipping: Thursday, Dec. 22

Same-Day: Friday, Dec. 23

UPS

3-Day Shipping: Tuesday, Dec. 20

2nd-Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Next Day: Thursday, Dec. 22

