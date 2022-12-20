UT Martin RB Zak Wallace commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds to their 2023 recruiting class the day before Signing Day.

UT Martin running back Zak Wallace committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. He had offers from Charlotte and UMass.

Committed‼️Thank you to all the coaches who reached out and gave me an opportunity! pic.twitter.com/I0qRoXeuzH — zak wallace (@zak21wallace) December 19, 2022

The Benton native rushed for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Wallace is a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection and a two-time All-American by Hero Sports. He rushed for 807 and 15 scores in 2021.

Wallace is the third FCS player the Red Wolves have picked up so far from the transfer portal.

The early signing period for high school football prospects is December 21st - 23rd. JUCO players can sign with D1 institutions December 21st - January 15th. The regular signing period for prospects is February 1st - April 1st.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- RB Zak Wallace (UT Martin)

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)

- DT Micah Bland (North Alabama)

- OL Jacob Bayer (Lamar)

- LB Wendell Davis (Northwestern)

- LB Matthew Drake Thornton (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

- DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

