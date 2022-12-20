Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

UT Martin RB Zak Wallace commits to Arkansas State

UT Martin RB Zak Wallace committed to Arkansas State on Monday.
UT Martin RB Zak Wallace committed to Arkansas State on Monday.(UTM Athletics | Source: UT Martin Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds to their 2023 recruiting class the day before Signing Day.

UT Martin running back Zak Wallace committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. He had offers from Charlotte and UMass.

The Benton native rushed for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Wallace is a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection and a two-time All-American by Hero Sports. He rushed for 807 and 15 scores in 2021.

Wallace is the third FCS player the Red Wolves have picked up so far from the transfer portal.

The early signing period for high school football prospects is December 21st - 23rd. JUCO players can sign with D1 institutions December 21st - January 15th. The regular signing period for prospects is February 1st - April 1st.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- RB Zak Wallace (UT Martin)

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)

- DT Micah Bland (North Alabama)

- OL Jacob Bayer (Lamar)

LB Wendell Davis (Northwestern)

- LB Matthew Drake Thornton (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)

OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JOSHUA MURRAY
Law enforcement officer passes away
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Actor Patrick Renna will be guest speaker at 2023 A-State Grand Slam Banquet
The guard had a team-high 22 points as the Red Wolves beat Alabama State
Arkansas State men’s basketball uses 25-5 2nd half run to down Alabama State
Arkansas women move up four spots in AP Poll, men stay put in top 10
Arkansas names new defensive coordinator, tight ends coach