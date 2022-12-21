Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness

Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness.
Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening.

The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association also has a 24-7 helpline available. That number is 1-800 272-3900.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First United Methodist Jonesboro
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
Blu Rolland
Dec. 20: What you need to know
According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six...
Juvenile dies in car crash
Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house

Latest News

Donnie Cheers and Isiah Kendall sign today
Marion WR Donnie Cheers (SEMO) & Newport WR Isiah Kendall (Jackson State) sign today
Red Wolves sign 29 players Wednesday to start Early Signing Period
Arkansas State football signs 29 players to start 2023 Early Signing Period
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 12/21/22 Signing Day press conference pt 1
The Kennett Police Department is in the process of introducing sky cops by the new year.
Police department looking to add eyes in the sky
Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow.
Area preparing for significant snowfall