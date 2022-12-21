Arkansas school closing the learning gap

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic affected more than just immune systems, and schools are having to get creative with teaching again.

Searcy High School has added a new class period to help its students called “Zero Hour”.

According to content partner KARK, administrators will take a few minutes from each class to create a 30-minute period to start each day. Teachers will have the ability to assign struggling students to get targeted instructions during this period.

“We just have to make sure that we’re meeting the students where they are and then trying to bridge that gap from where they were to where they need to be before they graduate,” said Principal David Landers.

This new class layout is scheduled to start as students return from Christmas break.

You can read more about the program on KARK’s website.

