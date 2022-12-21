Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas school closing the learning gap

Searcy High School has added a new class period to help its students called “Zero Hour”.
Searcy High School has added a new class period to help its students called “Zero Hour”.(LIVE 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic affected more than just immune systems, and schools are having to get creative with teaching again.

Searcy High School has added a new class period to help its students called “Zero Hour”.

According to content partner KARK, administrators will take a few minutes from each class to create a 30-minute period to start each day. Teachers will have the ability to assign struggling students to get targeted instructions during this period.

“We just have to make sure that we’re meeting the students where they are and then trying to bridge that gap from where they were to where they need to be before they graduate,” said Principal David Landers.

This new class layout is scheduled to start as students return from Christmas break.

You can read more about the program on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway.
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
JOSHUA MURRAY
Law enforcement officer passes away
It stems from a warning on Friday, Dec. 2, when FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about...
Arkansas governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices
Blu Rolland
Dec. 20: What you need to know
FOUND: Crews called to search for man

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
With single-digit temperatures expected, local homeless shelters and city buildings will be...
Warming centers open ahead of cold temperatures
This is a look inside the Greater Vision Church where they will be providing warmth, food and...
Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors
Mustangs advance to NEA Tournament quarterfinals
75th NEA Tournament: Forrest City beats Salem in D2 Boys 1st Round
The options of antifreeze that are offered at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Jonesboro before those...
Gearing your car up for freezing temperatures